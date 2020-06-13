Surgeons for screening attenders of patients

A cross-section of surgeons in Chennai are seeking better clarity on COVID-19 testing for patients requiring surgeries and their attenders. Not testing the patient attenders will put patients at a high risk, they say.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, at a recent meeting, instructed government and private COVID-19 testing facilities that there was no need for testing attenders of pregnant women and patients admitted for surgery unless they are symptomatic.

This, according to the surgeons, was a retrograde step as it would put patients, including those who undergo organ transplants, at risk.

‘Wrong move’

“It is a wrong move as it will put the patient at risk. A patient acquiring the infection during the peri or post-operative period is likely to increase the risk of mortality by 20%. If a relative is not tested for COVID-19 and is positive, it is a risk for the patient,” Mohamed Rela, senior liver transplant surgeon said. Consider patients who undergo liver transplants, he said, adding: “The situation is even worse for them. They are on immunosuppressants, putting them at a higher risk.” Another surgeon, on condition of anonymity, said as far as children are concerned, they cannot be separated from the attender, and hence, the need for testing the attender is more important.

Periodic screening

All healthcare providers should also be screened periodically to protect patients from getting infected, doctors said. Another surgeon in a private hospital said laboratories were told to upload information of patients who require surgery and come for testing on being referred by doctors on an app. “They will have to get the approval to test the patient. The authorities should take the recommendations of academic bodies in the world that preoperative testing is mandatory,” he said.

A senior government doctor said as per international guidelines, patient attenders should be screened for COVID-19. “This is a must for organ transplants. It is an added risk as patients will be on immunosuppressant drugs. One attender must be allowed and should be tested for all patients who undergo transplants,” the doctor said. Health officials said testing will be done as per guidelines issued by the ICMR. Indian Council of Medical Research.