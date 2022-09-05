Surgeons’ conference discusses minimally invasive cardiac procedures

Lifetime achievement awards presented at the meet

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India (SMICTSI) organised the sixth annual international conference and workshop on September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the theme of this year’s conference was “Reinventing minimally invasive cardiac surgery”. Vijit K. Cherian, director, Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Heart Failure, Madras Medical Mission, and organising secretary, SMICTSI, said the area of minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) was one where patients can be helped to have safer and reproducible procedures.

Innovative technologies, enrolment of more patients to MICS and use of robotics and hybrid procedures have led to focus on reinventing the field of MICS in the conference, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian participated in the inaugural session. K.M. Cherian, chairman of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, took part in it. Lifetime achievement awards were presented on the occasion. Among the topics discussed were coronary artery bypass grafting, atrial fibrillation therapy and robotics cardiac surgery, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
cardiovascular disease
Cardiology
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app