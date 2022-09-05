Surgeons’ conference discusses minimally invasive cardiac procedures

Lifetime achievement awards presented at the meet

The Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India (SMICTSI) organised the sixth annual international conference and workshop on September 2.

According to a press release, the theme of this year’s conference was “Reinventing minimally invasive cardiac surgery”. Vijit K. Cherian, director, Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Heart Failure, Madras Medical Mission, and organising secretary, SMICTSI, said the area of minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) was one where patients can be helped to have safer and reproducible procedures.

Innovative technologies, enrolment of more patients to MICS and use of robotics and hybrid procedures have led to focus on reinventing the field of MICS in the conference, he said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian participated in the inaugural session. K.M. Cherian, chairman of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, took part in it. Lifetime achievement awards were presented on the occasion. Among the topics discussed were coronary artery bypass grafting, atrial fibrillation therapy and robotics cardiac surgery, the release said.