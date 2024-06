In view of the World Blood Donor Day on Friday, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) is organising a nationwide mega blood donation drive on Saturday at its headquarters in Chepauk, Chennai. The ASI, which has a membership of over 40,000 surgeons across the country, has requested the public to come forward to donate blood. For further details, contact 9840693424.

