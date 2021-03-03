Surge in ridership

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:27 IST

The number of passengers who travelled by Metro increased by seven lakh in February as against January, following the opening of a new stretch and the reduction in fares.

The Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar line was commissioned on February 14.

From 13.4 lakh in January, the number of passengers touched 20.5 lakh in February. In the past, usually the number of passengers travelling had gone up by a lakh or two. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the patronage for phase I extension line has so far surpassed expectations.

‘More than predicted’

“On weekdays, we see a little over a lakh and at weekends, nearly 75,000-80,000 passengers. This is definitely more than what we were predicting with COVID-19 and lockdown in place. This will go up to some extent next month,” an official said.