Suresh Krishna calls for more Tamil songs in concerts

Stressing the need for striking a balance between lyrics and music, Suresh Krishna, Chairman, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, said “when language is not understood, the audience switches off.”

Presiding over the Sadas of the Music Academy on Wednesday, Mr. Krishna made a strong case for including more and more Tamil songs, arguing that “when a song in other than Tamil is rendered music dominates and not the lyrics.”

“There should be a balance between lyrics and music. Music tends to dominate when lyrics are not understood,” he said after conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi award on vocalist S. Sowmya. “Music must touch,” he said and pointed out that “Carnatic music today restricts the audience to a certain section and in my opinion is not desirable.”

Mr. Krishna also made it clear that the Carnatic Trinity could not be replaced as they were part and parcel of the cultural identity of the Tamils, but Tamil songs should be given space. “We should not make Mother Tamil plead. We should respect Tamil. If you want to captivate a larger audience, I personally feel more Tamil songs must be sung,” he said.

To drive home the point, he gave a few examples from Ms. Sowmya’s concert.

Rejecting the argument that all the Tamil poems were not lyrical, he said there were enough of them. “At least there will be 10,000 songs. But they are not sung as frequently as other songs. There are 4,000 Divyaprabandhams, 11,000 Kambaramayana songs, 24,000 Villi Bharatham songs, Thevaram and Thiruvasagam, Thiuppugazh, Papanasam Sivan songs, and Muthaiah Bhagavathar songs,” he said.

Earlier, he presented Sangita Kala Acharya awards to Seetha Narayanan and M.S. Sheela. Nagaswaram player Vyasarpadi G. Kothandaraman and vocalist V. Rajkumar Bharathi received the TTK Awards. The Musicologist award was given to Arati N. Rao.

Music Academy President N. Murali said apart from marking the birth centenary of stalwart musicians, vocalist R. Vedavalli completed 60 years of her concert career at the Academy. “She has performed continuously, except once,” he said.