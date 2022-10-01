Supreme Court recommends transfer of Chief Justice Muralidhar from Orissa to Madras High Court

He had practiced as a lawyer in Chennai between 1984 and 1987 before shifting to Delhi and getting appointed as a judge over there

He had practiced as a lawyer in Chennai between 1984 and 1987 before shifting to Delhi and getting appointed as a judge there

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice S. Muralidhar from the High Court of Orissa to the Madras High Court. The decision was taken at a meeting held on September 28 and forwarded to the Centre for obtaining a Presidential order.

Justice Muralidhar had graduated in chemistry from the Vivekananda College in Chennai in 1981 before pursuing his law degree too over here. He had represented India at the 25th Phillip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition held in Washington D.C. in April 1984.

After practicing before the Madras High Court as well as the civil courts in Chennai from September 1984, he shifted his practice to Delhi in July 1987 to work under G. Ramaswamy who was the then Additional Solicitor General. He secured first place in the Advocate-on-Record examination conducted by the Supreme Court in 1990.

He also obtained a Master’s degree in constitutional and administrative law from Nagpur University in 1991 and was awarded a doctorate for his work on ‘Legal aid and the criminal justice system in India’ by the University of Delhi in February 2003. He got elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in May 2006 and made permanent in August 2007.

He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 2020 and then appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court in January 2021. He is due to retire from service on August 7, 2023.