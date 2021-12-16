Supreme Court has made favourable observation in Vanniyar quote case: S. Ramadoss

CHENNAI

He said the final hearing is coming in exactly two months

Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said some favourable observations have been made by the Supreme Court while hearing appeals challenging the Madras High Court order quashing the Tamil Nadu Government’s legislation providing 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars. He also expressed confidence in emerging victorious on the issue.

The State Government, PMK and Mr. Ramadoss have moved the apex court on the issue.

In a statement, he said the Supreme Court has said it would hear the case expeditiously and has also pointed out to the 105th Constitutional Amendment, which restored the power to identify socially and educationally backward classes to the States.

The Supreme Court has said admissions and appointments already made, pursuant to a Madras High Court order of August 25, would not be disturbed.

Mr. Ramadoss said the final hearing is coming in exactly two months and PMK has made all arrangements to strongly put forth their arguments and State Government is also firm on the issue.