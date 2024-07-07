GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supporters of Armstrong stage demonstration in Chennai seeking justice

BSP cadre and friends of the deceased leader gathered in huge numbers and raised slogans seeking a CBI probe into the murder. Free flow of traffic was affected by the demonstration

Published - July 07, 2024 12:14 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at a few places in Chennai from Friday night after supporters of the murdered Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, K. Armstrong, resorted to protests demanding justice for the deceased.

On Saturday, BSP workers and Armstrong’s supporters and friends gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where the post-mortem was done. They ran to EVR Salai, forcing their way through iron barricades, even as the police tried to restrain them.

At least 500 protestors, led by BSP general secretary Michael Doss, squatted for an hour on the arterial road and raised slogans seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder.

Free flow of traffic was affected. Buses from Koyambedu, Ayanavaram and other places were stopped mid-way, and the route to the RGGGH and the Chennai Central station was clogged with vehicles.

The protestors demanded that Armstrong’s body be buried at the Ambedkar Manimandapam.

Police officials took them away en masse in vehicles. A heavy posse of police was deployed around the hospital and Perambur.

Last respects

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, and film director Pa. Ranjith paid their last respects to Armstrong at the hospital.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and coordinator of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam said the murder brought to light the “deterioration of law and order” in the State. They demanded that the government take immediate steps to bring the culprits to book.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.