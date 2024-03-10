Support group for patients with knee arthritis launched

March 10, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals on Saturday launched a support group for patients with knee arthritis to connect, share experiences, and learn effective management strategies.

At an event to mark the completion of 1,000 robotic joint replacement surgeries in the last two years, Arun Kannan, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said the support group will facilitate patient to patient communication to help dispel misinformation on knee arthritis.

“The primary focus of the support group is to enable patient interaction. When patients hear from those who had undergone treatment, they will feel more confident. We [doctors] will chip in with medical expertise and advice,” he said.

Dr. Kannan observed that there is an exponential increase in the elderly population, and knee arthritis is the commonest cause of disability in them. It slows them down, reduces mobility, and causes pain, he summed up.

“Knee arthritis makes life slower, and limit the patient to working within their homes,” he said, adding that there are non-surgical methods [in the initial stages] to manage knee arthritis, including weight reduction and obesity management.

Obesity, according to the surgeon, has been triggering an increase in knee arthritis.

In the intermediate stages, there are medications and injections. Surgery could be performed on those with severe knee arthritis. “Knee replacement has increased. Robotic surgeries are more reliable. With this technology, patients can have more predictable outcomes as we have alignment and balancing controls. It is performed in a controlled environment that significantly enhances the accuracy of surgery,” he explained. This played a crucial role in the patient’s recovery and, in the longer run, they expected better longevity of the replacement, he added.

The support group would have candid conversations led by Dr. Kannan, who will look into the connection between obesity and knee arthritis, effective weight management strategies through diet and exercise, and treatment options.

R.K. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, said that robotic joint replacement surgeries were precise and had no complications such as infections and post surgical pain, with minimal stay in the hospital for patients.

Pyramid Natarajan, film producer and actor, and Nivedha S., international kickboxer, also took part.