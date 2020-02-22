Support group for patients with heart ailments launched at Chennai hospital

Diseases arising due to lifestyle-related changes are the major killers unlike communicable diseases that were prevalent in the past, said Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC) here on Saturday.

Inaugurating ‘Rela Heart Beats,’ a support group for patients with heart-related ailments, he said that while the average life expectancy has considerably increased over the past few decades, changes in lifestyles and a lack of physical activities have led to a wide prevalence of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and heart-related diseases now.

“A majority of these diseases are due to the excess food we eat since our bodies are programmed to store all excess calories as fat,” he said. Stressing the need to lead a healthy lifestyle, he said that being part of a group where experiences can be shared will be of great help.

Actor-director Cheran, who launched the support group, highlighted the importance of being a part of support groups that can help in better recovery and rehabilitation.

Balamurali Srinivasan, senior consultant and clinical lead, Department of Cardiac Sciences, RIMC, said the support group was intended not just for those who underwent surgeries but for anyone with cardiac ailments. He said that doctors from different specialities, dieticians, physiotherapists and nurses will also actively participate in the support group meetings, which are planned for twice a month to begin with.

A statement issued by the hospital said that members of the group can also avail discounts and special benefits for treatment at the hospital.