Support for persons with Parkinson’s

A few months ago, when Aruni Gokulakrishnan learnt from her physician she might need deep brain stimulation, she was plagued by apprehensions over the surgical procedure, aimed at management of Parkinson’s.

Her anxiety eased following a meet-up with a group of people with Parkinson’s, a newly-opened supportive care centre in Arumbakkam that is attached to Parivarthan for Parkinson’s.

“There is nothing like meeting people who have undergone this surgical procedure to clear every nagging doubt about it,” says Aruni, who is in her early 50s. Diagonised with early-stage Parkinson’s more than 10 years ago, Aruni looks forward to the physiotherapy sessions she has three days a week.

“I cannot sit for more than one-and-half hours without a belt. Now, regular physiotherapy has helped me so much that I do not wear a belt often,” says the Choolaimedu resident.

The centre at Arumbakkam welcomes people with any movement disorders to avail its facilities free of cost.

Parivarthan has tied up with experts to provide these therapies. For physiotherapy sessions, trained physiotherapists from Pain and Stroke Rehab Centre would be in attendance. For yoga, a yoga teaching and training institute, YogaVahini based in Besant Nagar takes classes. SRM’s Speech Language and Pathology Department provides speech therapy. The dance classes are conducted in collaboration with Centre of Contemporary Dance, Pune. Besides all of this, counselling for emotional issues is offered and so is oil massage.

Sudha Meiyappan, who started Parivarthan for Parkinson’s in 2014 to improve the quality of life of people affected with Parkinson’s, says the idea behind this care centre is to create a community space. “A space that is nourishing and safe, where affected persons can share their issues, get therapies, play board games together and get some nourishing food. It is like a day care,” says Sudha.

The space is open to all persons having impaired neurological movement due to Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke or any other health situation.

The no-cost therapies are supported by contributions from corporates such as Sathiapal Constructions Pvt Ltd, Xencia Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd and ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd and also generous donations from our members. “We currently have more than 350 families as members,” she says.

The centre is at New No 16, Old No 9, Razack Garden Road, Arumbakkam.

For details, call 9381035979

