Supply from Veeranam to increase

With the Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district fast filling up, Chennai may get an increased supply from the waterbody in a few days.

The tank and the groundwater sources in the region have been contributing nearly one-third of the city’s water supply since the crisis began.

On Wednesday, the storage at Veeranam tank stood at 1,275.37 million cubic feet, which is nearly 85% of its capacity. According to officials in the Water Resources Department, the tank will soon fill up.

It was receiving inflow of 1,810 cusecs through Vadavar channel.

Besides release of water for irrigation in the region, about 200 cusecs were being discharged to fill waterbodies located downstream of Veeranam tank.

Chennai Metrowater has been steadily increasing the drawal from the tank and on Wednesday, nearly 48 cusecs was being drawn. Sources in the Metrowater said once the tank reached its full capacity, decision would be taken on entirely switching over to drawal from the Veeranam tank and reduce stress on the groundwater resources in the region.

At present, about 60% of the 180 million litres a day (mld), being sent to Chennai through a giant pipeline, is being drawn from the tank. The remaining volume is pumped from Neyveli minefields and borewells. Once the tank gets filled up, drawal from groundwater sources would be stopped and conserved as buffer sources, officials said.

It may take some more time for Krishna water to reach the city as Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh is yet to attain required water level. The filling up of Veeranam tank is crucial to sustain the present supply of 525 mld to the city till the onset of the Northeast monsoon. However, increase in volume of water supply through pipeline would be decided depending on the sources available, officials added.