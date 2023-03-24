HamberMenu
Supervisor of supermarket arrested for sexually assaulting three minor girls

Owner of the supermarket in Ennore also arrested for beating up the girls and also for employing minors; the victims are undergoing treatment in a hospital after attempting to end their lives

March 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

All Women Police, Ennore, on Friday arrested the supervisor of a supermarket for sexually assaulting three minor girls who were working there. The police arrested the owner of the supermarket for beating up the girls.

The girls were working at a supermarket run by M. Senthilkumar near Manali. The police said K. Chandrasekar, 62, who worked as supervisor, inappropriately touched the girls and sexually harassed them at the store. Upset, the girls mixed diarrhoea tablets in his tea last Sunday. Chandrasekar reported this to his employer.

The owner of the store first beat them up and dismissed them from the job. Frustrated, the girls attempted to end their lives near a wedding hall in Sowcarpet. Passers-by rescued them and rushed them to the Government Stanley Hospital where they are under treatment.

The police said Senthil has been booked for causing injury to the girls and for employing minors.

Chandrasekar has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

