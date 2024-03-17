ADVERTISEMENT

Supermarket, tea shop gutted in fire in Navalur

March 17, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

A preliminary investigation determined that an electrical short circuit caused the fire, say the police

The Hindu Bureau

The tea shop that was damaged by the fire on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Navalur. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A fire broke out at a supermarket and spread to a nearby tea shop on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Navalur on Sunday morning. The police said the fire that started in the supermarket spread to the tea shop and grew bigger after an LPG cylinder in the shop exploded, damaging the interior. However, as it was an holiday, the building was empty. Upon being alerted, firefighters from the Siruseri fire station reached the spot and put out the blaze. A preliminary investigation determined that an electrical short circuit caused the fire, a police official said.

