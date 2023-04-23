Supermarket owner assaulted by panchayat president’s son in Chengalpattu

April 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Otteri police in Chengalpattu district have filed a case against the son of Oomananchery panchayat president Mahendran for assaulting a supermarket owner Jayakumar who had contested and lost the panchayat president post a few years ago.

On Saturday, Mahendran’s son Santosh came to the shop of Mr. Jayakumar and allegedly assaulted him. The video of the assault had gone viral in the social media. Jayakumar later filed a case against Santosh.

A senior police official of Chengalpattu district said the incident was in response to Mahendran having filed a complaint in the Otteri station on Friday.

In the complaint, Mahendran had alleged that Jayakumar waylaid his car and threatened him when he was going to the panchayat office on Thursday.