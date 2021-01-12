Sunil Kumar becomes DGP Civil Supplies

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 01:30 IST

Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar has been posted as Director General of Police (DGP), Civil Supplies CID.

Mr. Sunil Kumar was DGP, Investigation Division, State Human Rights Commission.

Additional charge

A communication from the Home Department issued on Sunday said he had been transferred from the said post and posted as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, which was held as an additional charge by DGP C. Sylendra Babu.

Advertising

Advertising