ChennaiCHENNAI 12 January 2021 01:30 IST
Sunil Kumar becomes DGP Civil Supplies
Updated: 12 January 2021 01:30 IST
Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar has been posted as Director General of Police (DGP), Civil Supplies CID.
Mr. Sunil Kumar was DGP, Investigation Division, State Human Rights Commission.
Additional charge
A communication from the Home Department issued on Sunday said he had been transferred from the said post and posted as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, which was held as an additional charge by DGP C. Sylendra Babu.
