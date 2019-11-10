Sunday timings extended

The Chennai Metro, bowing down to repeated requests from several commuters, has now decided to run trains from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., on all Sundays henceforth.

Usually, the first service on Sunday begins only at 8 a.m.

There will be a train every seven minutes throughout the day.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, several passengers had asked them to start services early, like during weekdays, as many of them were keen on leaving town early, and wanted to take trains to Chennai airport, Central, Egmore or CMBT Metro stations.

The Chennai Metro has also started giving passengers 50% discounts on Sundays, in a bid to boost its ridership. “The discount and the extension in timings may persuade people, who may otherwise opt for cabs or autos, to use the service on Sundays,” said an official.