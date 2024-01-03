ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival to be held from January 4 to 7

January 03, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 40 events will be held at various venues in and around Sri Kapaleeswarar temple

The Hindu Bureau

From kolam and cooking contests to a heritage walk, food street, and nagaswaram and Silambam performances, Mylapore is all set to wear a festive look as the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival is back this year too. Nearly 40 events will be held at various venues in and around Sri Kapaleeswarar temple between January 4 and 7.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance, said the festival was started 20 years ago and had expanded gradually with time, introducing many new features over the years. “The idea is to have a festive atmosphere. Since 2001, Sundaram Finance has been organising concerts at Nageswara Rao Park. This is an event that we take great pride in. This time, we are also organising a chess tournament in collaboration with Chess Academy. There will be concerts in the morning for four days. In the kolam festival, there is also rangoli this time,” Mr. Lochan said. During the event, about 10,000 cloth bags will be given to residents in exchange for plastic bags.

Vincent D’ Souza, Director of the event, said what started as a simple kolam contest two decades ago had now become a ‘street’ cultural festival. “This event shows how open spaces can be used in heritage, religious, and civic zones. Mylapore has a unique character, and since we will have everything from kolam todance, drama, and music, it will be interesting to see the people’s response, and how they use the road space in this area,” he added.

The ‘Spirit of Mylapore’ award will be given on January 7 to an individual or an organisation who has greatly contributed to the culture and growth of Mylapore. In addition, 60 children will put on performances over the course of the festival.

