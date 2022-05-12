Govt. schools to be closed for summer holidays from May 14

Classes are likely to resume from June 13; no training planned for teachers ahead of paper evaluation

The government schools in Chennai will have their last working day on Friday, following which students will get a break for a short summer vacation. Schools are expected to reopen for the 2022-23 academic year on June 13.

“While students and teachers from primary and middle school classes will go on a break, high and higher secondary school teachers will be involved in board exam paper evaluation. Since the break is short this year, no training programmes have been planned for teachers so far,” said S. Mars, Chennai Chief Educational Officer.

Board exams for students of Classes X, XI and XII will conclude by the end of the month and paper evaluation is expected to continue through the first half of June.

Several private schools concluded their final term earlier and shut for a summer break for the primary and middle school students at the end of April. “CBSE schools, however, still have the board exams going on for Classes X, and XII and teachers handling senior classes will continue working through the month. Evaluation duty is being assigned to them soon after the exam gets over in a subject,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

No decision on timings

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in the city, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said no decision had been taken yet on changing timings for schools for the free breakfast scheme for students which was recently announced, and is expected to begin from the coming academic year.

Following his recent statement that strict action would be taken against students who misbehaved with teachers and that they would be expelled by giving them transfer certificate and conduct certificate specifying these reasons, Mr. Mahesh said disciplinary committees in schools would look into these cases and then decide on action to be taken.

“Officials will look at whether schools have properly set up these committees, and whether they are functioning,” he added.