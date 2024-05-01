Summer gets harsher in Chennai; Meenambakkam records its first hot day of the year

May 01, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

At the start of the peak summer month, Chennai Meenambakkam recorded its first hot day in the year as mercury level rose to 40.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Blazing heat caught up with other parts of the city too as the day temperature in Nungambakkam rose to 39 degree Celsius.

K. Srikanth, weather blogger who runs Chennai Rains website, said that Chennai’s monthly temperature was also higher this April compared to April 2023. “The summer that follows a strong El Nino year is usually harsh. After 2016 summer, this year too is facing similar pattern of brutal heat as 2023 was a strong El Nino year,” he said.

Though easterlies saved Chennai from peaking temperature, the ‘real feel’ temperature was more due to presence of humidity along with spike in mercury level, he added.

April has ended on a dry note with weather stations in north interior of Tamil Nadu experiencing record breaking temperature. An analysis by Chennai Rains blogging site has revealed that intense heat has swept through many parts of the north interior of Tamil Nadu with monthly temperature remaining two degree Celsius above normal.

Places like Vellore and Tiruttani were among those weather stations that experienced blistering temperatures in April this year. With more number of hot days, both the places have registered an average monthly temperature that was two degree Celsius higher than last April. Vellore’s monthly average temperature was nearly 39.9 degree Celsius in April compared to 37.8 degree Celsius during April last year.

Tiruttani also sizzled during April with its monthly temperature pegged at 39.3 degree Celsius as against 37.1 degree Celsius registered last April.

Meanwhile, Karur Paramathi experienced an excruciatingly hot day with mercury level peaking to 44 degree Celsius, the highest in the State on Wednesday. Thirteen more weather stations experienced such extreme temperatures. Udhagamandalam continued to grapple with heat as day temperature of 29 degree Celsius was maintained on Wednesday.

May weather outlook

In its outlook for May, India Meteorological Department has forecast that the State may experience an above normal day temperature. Isolated pockets of north Tamil Nadu would have two to four heatwave days. However, the State is likely to have normal or above normal rain in May, which may bring reprieve from scorching heat.

Tamil Nadu experienced seven heatwave days in April. Poor summer rain and prolonged dry weather had also enhanced heat wave in the State. The south peninsular region has witnessed a rise in mercury level from 2016, going by the records since 1901, according to IMD.