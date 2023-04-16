ADVERTISEMENT

Suj/Walk for health organised

April 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was one of the events held to celebrate World Health Day, which was observed on April 7, and the theme was ‘Health For All’

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the walkathon that was organised at Elliot’s Beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A walkathon was organised on Sunday to drive home the message of leading a healthy lifestyle. It was one of the events held to celebrate World Health Day, which was observed on April 7, and the theme was ‘Health For All’.

The walkathon aimed to raise awareness on wellness and inspire people to lead an active lifestyle and maintain good health, both physically and mentally.

As many as 200 persons participated in the walk that began at Elliot’s Beach and ended an hour later at 7 a.m., around 2 km from the beach. Rotary Club of Chennai Presidency and Rotary International District 3232 president Sai Ramanan G. and Fortis Malar’s facility director R. Chandrasekar participated.

Mr. Chandrasekar said that for over 30 years, the hospital had offered patient-centric treatment. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the need to lead a healthy and active life to maintain overall wellness. “One of the best exercises to prevent various ailments is walking,” he said, adding that the walk aimed to motivate individuals to walk at least 30 minutes every day.

