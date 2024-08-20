Sujatha Mohan on her association with veteran musicians

Singer Sujatha Mohan talks about how her musical journey began in the city.

If Kerala is like my mother, I see Chennai as my father. My grandparents were in Salem and, after my father passed away, they moved to Chennai. Veteran singer P. Susheela was staying very close to my grandparents’ house.

I was only a child then, but I got very excited to know that she was living close by. All famous singers live in this city. After that, I became a singer.

Of course, Ilaiyaraaja gave me the first break and it happened in Chennai only.

I came for a program to sing along with Dasettan [K.J. Yesudas] and after that I went to meet Raaja sir along with him, and I got my break in films. All the recordings were done in Chennai at that time.

Happy Birthday, Chennai!

