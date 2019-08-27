Suit alleges Kaappaan script is plagiarised

A civil suit has been filed in the Madras High Court accusing Tamil film director K.V. Anand of plagiarism with respect to the script of the upcoming Suriya-starrer Kaappaan. The petitioner claimed that a script penned by him under the title Saravedi had been copied.

The plaintiff, A. John Charles, 38, of Chrompet here, stated that he was a business graduate interested in writing. He was involved in the film and television industry for over a decade and had been interacting with producers and directors for long. He claimed to have penned a script on the importance of sharing river water and registered it in 2016. He reportedly narrated the story to film director K.S. Ravikumar, who expressed his inability to make it into a film due to his busy schedule.

Therefore, he narrated the story to Mr. Anand in the first week of January 2017 and was waiting for a call from him. He watched the teaser of Kaappaan early this month and was shocked to find similarities between his script and the teaser.

Since one Pattukottai Prabhakar had been given the credit for script of Kaappaan, the petitioner urged the court to stay the release of the film till the disposal of his suit.