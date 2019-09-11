Suicide prevention day observed at IMH

The message was loud and clear — suicide is not the solution. On World Suicide Prevention Day, students and health staff of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) came together to spread awareness on Tuesday.

A public interaction brought up the most common reasons for suicides with stress and anxiety being the top reasons cited. Students of Presidency College, nursing students of the Madras Medical College and nursing staff of IMH staged skits to convey the message to the public.

Students highlighted that India accounted for several cases of suicides especially among youth. Hence, there was a need to create awareness on mental health issues to prevent suicides. Through skits, they portrayed how family and friends could play a crucial role for someone with suicidal tendencies just by being by their side and assuring help and support.

P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said one suicide could affect multiple persons. “The State government runs a health helpline 104 through which counselling is provided to those in need of help. At IMH, we have a round-the-clock facility that provides counselling for any person who needs it,” she said.

The Candles, a NGO, along with patients of IMH took to wall painting to create awareness. The institute conducted a series of programmes and activities in the run-up to the day. Faculty members conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges, while competitions such as slogan writing, wall painting, nail art and photography were also held.