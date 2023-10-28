HamberMenu
Suguna Singh is the new Superintendent of Police, Railways

October 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given new postings to five police officers – four of them belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS). Suguna Singh, an IPS officer who returned from study leave, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Railways. Gautam Goyal, IPS, was transferred from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Salem City, Salem and has been posted as DCP, Pallikaranai, Tambaram City Police. N. Baskaran was transferred from the post of DCP, Avadi, Law and Order, and posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police VI Battalion, Madurai. Ayman Jamal, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sathyamangalam Sub-Division, was promoted to SP, and posted as DCP, Law and Order, Avadi. S. Brinda, IPS, ASP, Pollachi, was promoted to SP, and posted as DCP, North, Salem City.

