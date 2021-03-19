Chennai

Sugalchand Jain elected chairman of Cancer Institute, Adyar

Sugalchand Jain   | Photo Credit: File

The Governing Body of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar has unanimously elected N. Sugalchand Jain, who was co-chairman till recently, as chairman of the institute.

Mr. Jain was closely associated with V. Shanta, who passed away on January 19, 2021, and the Cancer Institute for the past 35 years.

“Dr. Shanta’s sudden demise has left a heavy sadness in all of us. But, the Governing Body and the doctors and staff of the Cancer Institute have resolved to continue the legacy, goals of Dr. Shanta and provide healthcare to all the needy,” Mr. Jain said in a letter.

