Sufficient stock of Aavin ghee and butter available, says milk federation

Dairy major has tweaked the norms of supply to supermarkets

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new norms, supermarkets and wholesalers have to buy other milk-based Aavin products such if they want supply of ghee and butter. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

 

ADVERTISEMENT

With its daily milk procurement touching 40 lakh litres, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, which owns the Aavin brand, said it had enough ghee and butter stocks to meet the festival season demand. The city consumes 14.8 lakh litres of milk per day (LLPD) and the rest of the State buys 15 lakh litres daily.

“Apart from the 30.50 LLPD being sold as milk in packets in the State, we have 10 lakh litres to make milk products. At the same time, we are building our buffer of butter and skimmed milk powder,” said a source in the federation.

The dairy major has opened additional sales channels to ensure availability of its products. Supermarkets have been roped in for this. Asked if the new system affected supply of ghee and butter in the market, the official said supermarkets and wholesalers should take other milk-based products such as flavoured milk, paneer and badam mix if they wanted ghee and butter. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is being done in the ratio of 70:30 where 30% of the purchase amount will go towards ghee and butter, which are popular among our products. Sellers seem to be finding it inconvenient to get into this arrangement. They don’t want to place orders for other products hence consumers feel that there is a shortage of products, which is not true,” said the source. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Franchisees and distributors are unhappy that supermarkets were taking away their share of sales by reducing prices. “They do not understand that the 70:30 system is to ensure product availability in all outlets. We are providing them up to a week to place orders. They can place orders and make payments online,” the source explained. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
dairy

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app