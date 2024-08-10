Sudha Kongara on her escapades to cinema

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara talks about the place she likes the most in the city and her tryst with cinema

I don’t know how much of school I’ve bunked — during college days I couldn’t since I was in hostel — to go watch films in Alankar [theatre], Devi, or at the Sathyam.

The biggest impact [on me] was, of course, Mani [Ratnam] sir’s films. I was in Class 7 or 8, and there was Pagal Nilavu, Idaya Kovil, you name it. Anything he does, that’s my favourite. Nayagan was released when I was in Class 10 or 11, and then there is Mouna Raagam — those are my memories. And Ilaiyaraaja... and I was the biggest, biggest fan of Rajinikanth. I used to go crazy over Rajini sir. If I didn’t watch [Rajinikanth films] on the first day, first show, I’d go mad. Cinema was crazy. That’s how I learned Tamil.

The most beautiful thing I discovered about Chennai is Royapuram. Because I did Drohi there. Every morning, I would go and stay till evening, and I stayed there for at least a couple of months. The people were so warm. I remember when we used to go for locations and a person used to take us. We enter a house, and they just invite you in, and the first thing they try to do is feed you fish and all kinds of things.

Happy birthday, Chennai. I’m proudly made of Chennai.

