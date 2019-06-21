Sudden showers break Chennai’s six-month dry spell

The sudden showers that lashed many parts of the city on Thursday broke a dry spell that lasted over six months, bringing joy to many residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, Chennai may experience thunderstorms for the next few days.

Social media was abuzz with rain updates as residents of various areas shared their joy at experiencing the first showers in many months. Several areas such as Guindy, Sholinganallur, Medavakkam, Meenambakkam, Porur, Nungambakkam and Neelankarai received light rain in the afternoon. While rain gauges of the Meteorological Department in Kolapakkam recorded 3 cm of rainfall, those in Poonamallee and Sathyabama University put it at 2 cm.

“It started raining around 3.30 p.m. in our area. Several people were excited and came out of their houses to enjoy the showers and the smell of damp earth,” V. Ramarao, a resident of Nanganallur, said. Even people in offices gathered to watch the rain wherever they could. The weather station in Nungambakkam did not record any significant rainfall till 6 p.m. Officials of the Meteorological Department said the city experienced the sudden spell of rain owing to a favourable wind pattern. Chennai recorded a day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the low pressure that had formed over the Bay had accelerated monsoon activity. There would be a dip in day temperature from Friday.

While there are more chances of development of thunderstorms in Chennai and its neighbourhood in the next few days, districts along the Western Ghats such as the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Theni and Tirunelveli would get moderate rain till Saturday.

A few parts of these districts might experience heavy rainfall during the weekend, he said.

This year, Chennai has only recorded trace rainfall so far since January.

K. Srikanth, a weather blogger with Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, noted that both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 2 mm of rainfall on February 28.