Sudden rain with strong winds brings respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Sudden showers with strong winds lashed many parts of Vellore town, including the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) and neighbouring towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur town on Wednesday.

From 3 p.m., towns including Vellore’s Old Town, Katpadi, Pallikonda, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Melvisharam, Ambur, Arani, Polur, Tiruvannamalai town and Chengam, witnessed strong winds before a heavy downpour.

Relief from heat

Wednesday marks the start of Agni Natchathiram, the hottest season of the year. In a statement, Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian had advised children, elderly people, and patients not to venture out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to searing heat and urged to hydrate themselves adequately. However, the rain brought a much-needed relief from the searing heat for residents.

“We enjoyed getting wet in the rain as the heat was very severe for the last few days,” said K. Prakash, a student. Low-lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore recorded light rains. Frequent power cuts were also reported in many areas due to the rain.

Among Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet, Tirupattur had received the highest rainfall since Tuesday night, measuring 15.40 mm, followed by Tiruvannamalai at 8.60 mm. Among major towns, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur received the highest rainfall of 12.20 mm, followed by Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) with 8.60 mm rainfall as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Areas like Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district, received good rainfall. In Vellore, areas like Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed sudden showers in the evening. Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, major towns in the district like Arcot, Walajah, Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Ranipet and Thimiri got slight showers.