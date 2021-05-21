Sudden rain lashes Chennai

CHENNAI

21 May 2021 02:34 IST

Coastal areas, Puducherry likely to get light rain till weekend

Chennai experienced thunderstorms on Thursday evening. After a sunny day, the skyscape was enveloped by dark clouds around 4 p.m. and sudden thundershowers lashed several parts of the city and its neighbouring districts.

Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded day temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. The sharp spell of rain helped cool the city in the evening. While the station in Nungambakkam recorded only trace amounts of rainfall, Meenambakkam, Chembarambakkam and Villivakkam recorded 2 cm till 5.30 p.m. Automatic rain gauges in West Tambaram and Satyabama University recorded 3 cm of rain within a few hours, followed by YMCA Nandanam with 1 cm.

Some of the other districts that experienced thunderstorms were Vellore, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

Advertising

Advertising

Other parts of the State also experienced thunderstorms with lightning. During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Kachirayapalayam in Kallakurichi district registered 10 cm, which was the day’s highest in the State.

Officials of the Meteorological Department cited convective activity that followed an intense period of heat during the day as the reason behind Thursday’s rainfall. The department forecast that a weather system brewing over the north Andaman sea and east-central Bay of Bengal also influenced thunderstorms. The low pressure area, likely to be formed by Saturday, will intensify and become a cyclonic storm by May 24 and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26.

According to the Meteorological Department, districts along the western ghats and interior areas may receive isolated light to moderate rain till May 24. The coastal areas and Puducherry are likely to get light rain till the weekend. Chennai may also experience a partly cloudy sky and light showers in some areas till Saturday.