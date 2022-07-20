Sudden overnight rain brings relief to people in Vellore, nearby districts

Tirupattur received the highest rainfall of 244.20 mm

Incessant rain lashed in many parts of Vellore town and Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sudden downpour that started Tuesday night in major towns has brought much needed relief from soaring temperature. Mild weather prevailed in most of the major areas in these districts on Wednesday. Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore which used to get inundated during monsoon, received heavy showers since Tuesday night.

Frequent power cuts were reported in many areas of these districts due to heavy showers with strong winds. “Cloudy weather prevailed during evening hours for the last few days but there was no rain. Rain since Tuesday night has waterlogged many stretches in the town,” said K. Suresh, a resident in Vellore.

Tirupattur received the highest rainfall (244.20 mm), followed by Tiruvannamalai with 159.20 mm. Among major towns, Arcot in Ranipet district received the highest rainfall of 58 mm, followed by TCS Mill (57 mm) in Tirupattur, Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) with 31.60 mm as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rainfall in other areas: Arani (22 mm), Jamunamarathur (27 mm), Vandavasi (23 mm), Cheyyar (29 mm). In Vellore, Melalathur received 14.8 mm rain, Vellore town and VCS mill (7.4 mm each), Katpadi (7 mm) and Gudiyatham (2.2 mm). Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, apart from Arcot town, Kaveripakkam received 31 mm rain, Kalavai (27.40 mm), Walajah (13.50 mm) and Ammoor (4 mm). Meanwhile, residents in Ambur town alleged that leather tanneries had been discharging untreated effluents into Palar river especially during heavy rain in the neighbourhood. Residents noticed layers of foam in the river. Immediately, they alerted the police and district environmental officials to prevent such illegal discharge.