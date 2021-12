Sudden downpour leave Chennai stunned

31 December 2021 14:26 IST

1 / 10 Heavy traffic jam due to heavy rain in Chennai on Thursday. A scene at Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore. ▲ Rain water stagnate on the Swami Sivananda Salai near the Coovam River due to heavy rain in Chennai. ▲ The Madley subway is closed due to waterlogging. ▲ Waterlogging continues on December 31 too. Seen here is Ashok Pillar junction. ▲ Rain Water stagnate in the MTC Bus Depot at Thiruvanmiyur due to Heavy Rain in Chennai. ▲ The Ethiraj Salai at Egmore in Chennai is flooded following heavy rain in the city on Thursday. ▲ Due to incessant rains and apparent gridlock, Metro Rail were crowded. A scene at the Government Estate Metro Rail station. ▲ Chennai witnessed heavy rains on December 30, 2021. A scene at College Road, Nungambakkam. ▲ Marina Beach is seen submerged in rainwater. ▲ A traffic policeman regulates traffic in the midst of rain at G.P Road on Thursday. ▲

Thousands of motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on arterial roads in Chennai on December 30, 2021 as waterlogging caused by sudden and incessant heavy rain led to a gridlock.

