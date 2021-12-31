Chennai

Sudden downpour leave Chennai stunned

Due to incessant rains and apparent gridlock, Metro Rail were crowded. A scene at the Government Estate Metro Rail station, in Chennai on December 30, 2021.
Chennai witnessed heavy rains on December 30, 2021. A scene at College Road, Nungambakkam.

 

Police officials dump sandbags to secure Korattur Police Station from waterlogging on Thursday. Photo credit: VEDHAN M

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to all round water-logging. A view of the submerged railway tracks at Egmore railway station.

Chennai's iconic Marina beach is filled with storm water due to heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

A couple rides a motorcycle on a road in Vadapalani.

Go fly a kite: Sudharsan Ravikumar is a wedding and travel photographer who tells stories of people and places. He used his Nikon Z6 with Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 to shot this picture in April. A quintessential Madras terrace portrait, is shows a group of boys talking while a kite soars in a scarlet sky.

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

