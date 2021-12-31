Sudden downpour leave Chennai stunned

Heavy traffic jam due to heavy rain in Chennai on Thursday. A scene at Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore.
Photo: R. Ragu
Rain water stagnate on the Swami Sivananda Salai near the Coovam River due to heavy rain in Chennai.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
The Madley subway is closed due to waterlogging.
Photo: Vedhan M
Waterlogging continues on December 31 too. Seen here is Ashok Pillar junction.
Photo: Vedhan M
Rain Water stagnate in the MTC Bus Depot at Thiruvanmiyur due to Heavy Rain in Chennai.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
The Ethiraj Salai at Egmore in Chennai is flooded following heavy rain in the city on Thursday.
Photo: VEDHAN M.
Due to incessant rains and apparent gridlock, Metro Rail were crowded. A scene at the Government Estate Metro Rail station.
Photo: K. Pichumani
Chennai witnessed heavy rains on December 30, 2021. A scene at College Road, Nungambakkam.
Photo: M. Vedhan
Marina Beach is seen submerged in rainwater.
Photo: Ragu R
A traffic policeman regulates traffic in the midst of rain at G.P Road on Thursday.
Photo: PICHUMANI K