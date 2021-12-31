Sudden downpour leave Chennai stunned

1/10

Heavy traffic jam due to heavy rain in Chennai on Thursday. A scene at Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore. Photo: R. Ragu

Rain water stagnate on the Swami Sivananda Salai near the Coovam River due to heavy rain in Chennai. Photo: M. Karunakaran

The Madley subway is closed due to waterlogging. Photo: Vedhan M

Waterlogging continues on December 31 too. Seen here is Ashok Pillar junction. Photo: Vedhan M

Rain Water stagnate in the MTC Bus Depot at Thiruvanmiyur due to Heavy Rain in Chennai. Photo: M. Karunakaran

The Ethiraj Salai at Egmore in Chennai is flooded following heavy rain in the city on Thursday. Photo: VEDHAN M.

Due to incessant rains and apparent gridlock, Metro Rail were crowded. A scene at the Government Estate Metro Rail station. Photo: K. Pichumani

Chennai witnessed heavy rains on December 30, 2021. A scene at College Road, Nungambakkam. Photo: M. Vedhan

Marina Beach is seen submerged in rainwater. Photo: Ragu R