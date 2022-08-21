Sudden downpour causes gridlock in Chennai, six flights diverted

Heavy, unexpected rain caught the city off guard with traffic jam in several junctions

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 23:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrians struggled to cross the road as heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudden rain lashed several parts of the city for about two hours from 8 p.m. on Sunday. Water-logging on roads coupled with stormwater drain work, caused gridlock across the city.

Nungambakkam recorded 26 mm of rain, Meenambakkam 15 mm rain, and Taramani recorded 38 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 9 p.m. on Sunday. Villivakkam recorded 21.5 mm, ACS Medical College in Kancheepuram district 76.5 mm and West Tambaram SIT in Chengalpettu district recorded 41.5 mm rainfall.

T. Nagar, Alwarpet, Mylapore and several other places where extensive stormwater drain construction work is going on, the drains were filled with the flood water. And at many intersections, traffic came to a standstill with the motorists struggling to navigate the narrow roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the arterial Anna Salai, Raj Bhavan junction faced a traffic jam till 11 pm. Most traffic signals did not work after 10 p.m. causing vehicular traffic to go haywire at several junctions on Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road.

Flights diverted

Six flights, scheduled to arrive in city, were diverted to Bengaluru because of bad weather.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some of the flights, which had to arrive after 8 p.m., including those from Mumbai, Dubai, Bahrain, Lucknow and Hongkong were diverted to Bengaluru as they could not land because of bad weather conditions, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
rains
weather news

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app