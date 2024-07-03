A 69-year-old Sudanese woman underwent supraorbital keyhole craniotomy, a minimally invasive procedure to remove brain tumour, recently at Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani.

Addressing media persons in the city on Wednesday, Ranganathan Jothi, chief brain and spine surgeon and director of neurosciences, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, said the surgical procedure involved a small incision near the eyebrow to access and remove the tumour.

The traditional craniotomies involve larger incisions and often lead to longer recovery periods and higher risks of post-operative complications. In keyhole craniotomy, the state-of-the-art facilities like navigation system and high-resolution fluorescence microscope helped the surgical team to locate the tumour precisely and remove it completely without compromising vital brain functions. The Sudanese patient who had complaints of headaches and seizures for over two years was referred to Kauvery Hospital for treatment.

Unlike the normal procedure that takes about five to six hours, the surgery period reduced to about one hour in keyhole craniotomy. Moreover, the post-operative discomfort was less, and the patient was discharged in two days. This approach also reduced scars after surgery, Dr.Jothi said.

This technique can be used to remove tumours located in sensitive areas and provides a safer alternative to traditional procedures. The shorter recovery period allows the patient to return to daily life quicker. The minimally invasive procedure is more suited for elderly patients who may have lower tolerance for extensive surgical interventions, he added. The cost would work out nearly 30% less than the cost for the traditional procedure.

