Succumbs to burns

A schoolteacher succumbed to her burns after she was caught in a fire at her residence in Ernavur, on Wednesday night, while she was preparing for Teachers’ Day celebrations at her school.

The victim, Jeba, 32, was preparing designs on a thermocol sheet under candle light, as there was no power. The candle fell on a kerosene can kept nearby, leading to a blast. Her husband, who came to her rescue, was critically injured.

