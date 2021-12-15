Subway mooted on GST Road near Tambaram

Government sanctions ₹50 lakh for the preparation of a detailed project report

A vehicular subway connecting East and West Tambaram is likely to come up beneath the GST Road if a proposed study gives the green signal.

The facility will allow motorists from the Selaiyur side to cross the road to reach the Tambaram-Mudichur Road without having to wait for traffic at the nearby intersection.

The State Government has issued a G.O. sanctioning ₹50 lakh for the preparation of a detailed project report. Initially an amount of ₹20 lakh would be released. “It would come as a blessing for thousands of residents in this fast-growing suburb to reach their destinations in the city,” said D. Gopalan, a resident of Mudichur.

The Highways Department has also proposed to acquire Defence land to lay a service lane along the GST Road on that stretch. “We will provide them [the Defence establishment] with an alternative site since it is essential that a service lane be provided at that point,” explained an official.

₹45.49 crore sanctioned

The Government has also accorded sanction for the grant of ₹45.49 crore for the construction of a vehicular underpass that would be integrated with Metro Rail’s viaduct at the intersection of the southern sector of the Inner Ring Road and the Mount-Medavakkam Road at Madipakkam. The underpass would be constructed by the Chennai Metro Rail on behalf of the Highways Department. The total length of the subway would be 294 metres. It would have two intermittent lanes of 5.5-metre width each, with a 1.2-metre-wide median. Service lanes would come up on the Medavakkam and Alandur sides.

Though an amount of ₹50.93 crore was initially sought, the Government has sanctioned ₹45.49 crore since the amount required for land acquisition was reduced.

In the first instalment, ₹11.37 crore would be released to CMRL this year. The rest would be released as and when required by the Highways Department.