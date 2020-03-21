Suburban trains cancelled

The Southern Railway has cancelled all suburban train services, on the four sections, as part of the ‘Janata Curfew’ to be observed on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A press release issued by the Railways said that special trains would be operated on three sections, including Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Arakkonam, MMC-Gummidipoondi and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu. There will be no special train services on the MRTS section of Chennai Beach-Velachery.

The passenger specials will be operated on the three sections, every hour, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A total of 38 trains will be operated in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram/Chengalpet section, every hour, starting from 5.15 a.m., from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach. The last train from Chennai Beach will leave at 10 p.m., reaching Tambaram at 11 p.m., and Chengalpattu at 11.50 p.m. Similarly, the return train from Chengalpattu will leave at 9.15 a.m., passing through Tambaram at 10 a.m., and will reach Chennai Beach at 11 p.m.

On the MMC-Avadi/Thiruvallur/Arakkonam/Tiruttani section, 24 special trains will be operated every hour, and 22 train services will be operated on the MMC-Gummidipoondi/Sullurpetta stretch.

Four special trains will be operated via the Thakkolam route from Arakkonam to Chengalpattu, via Kancheepuram and Thirumalpur.

193 services stopped

The Southern Railway has cancelled train services across all six divisions, including Chennai, on Sunday. A total of 193 train services will be cancelled.

The Railways, in a press release, stated that a total of 64 services, that were to be operated from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station, the Egmore station and the Arakkonam junction, to various parts of the country, have been cancelled.