Suburban trains cancelled in Chennai, Metro to run

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 01:48 IST

The Southern Railway has cancelled workmen special suburban train services on Wednesday in view of Cyclone Nivar. In a press release, the Southern Railway said it would be stopping suburban special trains from 10 a.m. onwards until further notice. The Chennai division on Tuesday had curtailed the suburban train services.

Chennai Metro Rail services will continue to function from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. with a frequency of 10 minutes, according to a press release. But the services will be regulated based on the windspeed and water level in the track, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising