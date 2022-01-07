Suburban train timings revised on Sunday

In all, 343 suburban train services to be operated; passenger reservation centres to remain shut on Sunday

The Southern Railway has announced revised suburban train services in view of the complete lockdown on Sunday.

According to a press release, 343 train services would be operated on the four sections of Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Velachery and Gummidipoondi along with shuttle services.

The Southern Railway said it would run 120 services from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu via Tambaram, 113 services from Moore Market complex to Arakkonam via Tiruvallur and Avadi, 60 services from Moore Market Complex to Gummidipoondi and 36 services from Chennai Beach to Velachery.

Also 14 shuttle services would be operated between Pattabhiram Military Sliding E depot and Avadi and Pattabhiram.

The Southern Railway has appealed to the commuters to follow the COVID-19 protocol of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and cleaning their hands regularly with sanitisers.

All Passenger Reservation Centres in Chennai division will remain closed on Sunday in view of the lockdown.