Suburban train services to be hit tomorrow

The Southern Railway has cancelled 80 train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram/Chengalpattu and Velachery sections on Sunday. The services are being cancelled for taking up maintenance work.

According to a release by the Chennai division of Southern Railway, 44 train services will be cancelled from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu, for a total of four hours, and 36 services on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Chennai Beach and Velachery for six hours.

On the Chennai Beach-Tambaram/Chengalpattu section, no train services would be available from 11.15 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. and between Chennai Beach and Velachery from 7.50 a.m. to 1.50 p.m. Seven special trains services from Tambaram/Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach and 8 special trains in the return direction will be operated.

GM takes charge

John Thomas took charge as General Manager of Southern Railway on Friday. Prior to this, he served as the Additional General Manager of South Central Railway.