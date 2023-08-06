Suburban train services on Chennai Beach-Tambaram section affected; loco pilot notices crack in the track

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A crack on the track at Guindy railway station resulted in suburban train services being hit for more than 45 minutes on Sunday. The services resumed after the maintenance staff of the Chennai division of Southern Railway rectified the issue.

A senior official of the Chennai Railway Division said the loco pilot of a suburban train heard a loud noise on reaching the Guindy railway station. He stopped the train and noticed a crack in the track which probably was the cause of the noise. However, by the time the maintenance staff started the repair work, a few of the trains were held up at the station.

The officials of the Guindy station were alerted about the problem around 2.45 p.m. The track was restored by 3.30 p.m., and normal services resumed.

As it was Sunday, there were limited number of local trains resulting in overcrowding at the station.

