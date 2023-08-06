HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suburban train services on Chennai Beach-Tambaram section affected; loco pilot notices crack in the track

The loco pilot stopped the train after hearing a loud noise at the Guindy railway station; the maintenance staff of the railways immediately swung into action and restored services in about 45 minutes

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The officials at the Guindy railway station were alerted about the crack in the track around 2.15 p.m. and the track was restored by 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The officials at the Guindy railway station were alerted about the crack in the track around 2.15 p.m. and the track was restored by 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A crack on the track at Guindy railway station resulted in suburban train services being hit for more than 45 minutes on Sunday. The services resumed after the maintenance staff of the Chennai division of Southern Railway rectified the issue.

A senior official of the Chennai Railway Division said the loco pilot of a suburban train heard a loud noise on reaching the Guindy railway station. He stopped the train and noticed a crack in the track which probably was the cause of the noise. However, by the time the maintenance staff started the repair work, a few of the trains were held up at the station.

The officials of the Guindy station were alerted about the problem around 2.45 p.m. The track was restored by 3.30 p.m., and normal services resumed.

As it was Sunday, there were limited number of local trains resulting in overcrowding at the station.

Related Topics

Chennai / railway / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.