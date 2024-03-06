ADVERTISEMENT

Suburban train services on Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach section hit

March 06, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Railway officials said the level-crossing gate near the Singaperumal railway station had been damaged and needed to be repaired; regular services resumed within an hour

The Hindu Bureau

Trains were held up near the Singaperumal Koil station. File photograph

Three suburban trains proceeding from Thirumalpur towards Tambaram and Chennai Beach were held up near the Singaperumal railway station due to the non-functioning of a level crossing gate, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, inconveniencing a large number of commuters.

Normal train services were resumed after maintenance staff of Southern Railway repaired the level crossing gate, after a struggle of more than one hour. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said a container truck proceeding through level crossing no. 47 near Singaperumal railway station had damaged it, when the vehicle’s rear portion chafed the level crossing at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

As a result, the automatic level crossing signal stopped functioning, leading to a few trains including the Thirumalpur-Chennai Beach fast service being held up near the gate. Maintenance staff rushed to the damaged level crossing and had it repaired it by 10 a.m., after which train services resumed towards Tambaram and Beach. 

A large number of office-goers proceeding from Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu were affected by the delay. The Chengalpattu Government Railway Police have filed a case and an investigation is underway. 

