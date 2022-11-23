Suburban train services hit on Chennai Beach-Tambaram section

  1. EPaper
November 23, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers were put to inconvenience when the Beach-Tambaram suburban train services were disrupted because of a technical snag on Wednesday.

Suburban train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were affected for more than one hour on Wednesday causing inconvenience to commuters because of a snag in an electrical multiple unit (EMU). The maintenance staff of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway swung into action and restored the services.

A. Elumalai, Public Relations Officer of Chennai division of the Southern Railway, said a pantograph damage to the EMU from Tambaram to Chennai Beach resulted in power failure and suburban train services took a hit at around 1.30 p.m. The technical glitch resulted in the enforcement of power blocks in tracks of platform no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 leading to parking of suburban trains. However, after the maintenance staff rectified the glitch around 2.30 p.m., suburban train services resumed operation.

The railway official said three train services towards Chennai Beach and three trains bound for Tambaram from Beach railway station were cancelled.

