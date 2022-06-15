Suburban train services disrupted due to delay in closure of level-crossing gates near Vandalur

June 15, 2022 13:32 IST

The gates could not be closed owing to heavy traffic, says station master

Suburban train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu were disrupted for more than half an hour on Wednesday morning after commuters went on a protest citing delayed running of trains. The protest was carried out by around 50 commuters at Guduvanchery railway station. However, after the station master explained that the train was held up due to heavy traffic at the level-crossing gates, the commuters dispersed.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the detention of an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at Vandalur station caused the delay of two train services on the section.

The problem was found to be late closure of the LC 45 and 46 between Vandalur and Guduvanchery railway stations due to heavy traffic and indiscipline on the part of two-wheeler riders who were crossing the railway tracks. As the gatemen were usually helpless in such situations, the gates were closed late and so the suburban train got detained near Vandalur station, he added.

