Chennai

Suburban train services between Moore Market and Tiruvallur affected due to non-functioning of signals

Heavy rain caused signal problem, says official
Special Correspondent Chennai May 10, 2022 13:03 IST
Updated: May 10, 2022 13:03 IST

Suburban train services between Moore Market and Tiruvallur were affected in the morning hours on Tuesday owing to signal problem.

A senior official of Chennai division said the snapping of an overhead power line because of heavy rain caused signal problems leading to delayed operation of trains. However, the problem was rectified within one hour and normal train operation resumed. 

The official said no train services was cancelled. 

