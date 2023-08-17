Suburban train held up after a man enters loco pilot cabin near Chengalpattu

August 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A suburban train on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section was delayed for more than half an hour on Thursday after a man entered the loco pilot cabin near Chengalpattu. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, detained the person and the train reached the destination much to the relief of the commuters.

A senior official of the GRP said the train was going from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu and the train would usually move slowly towards the allotted platform. On Thursday afternoon, a man stood on the tracks when the train was moving slowly. The loco pilot Karthikeyan asked the person to move but he climbed on to the engine and entered the cabin. The loco pilot got down from the cabin and alerted the RPF. The RPF along with the GRP personnel rushed to the train and brought down the person. He was taken to the GRP where, during investigation, it was found that he was mentally unstable. The GRP are taking steps to admit the person in a hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.